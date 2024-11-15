CLOSE-IN: Indian cricketers from Paupers to Princelings

The transformation that has taken place in Indian cricket is the perceivable change in the life of an Indian International cricketer. There were three forceful stalwarts of Indian cricket who were instrumental in fighting for the rights and recognition of cricketers. The late Tiger Pataudi, Bishan Singh Bedi and the living legend, Sunil Gavaskar.

They fought tooth and nail with the BCCI to make this wonderful evolution happen. Their efforts over time has born fruit, as now, the Indian International cricketers are no more the poor, downtrodden souls; they have risen from being paupers to being princes! They now have a voice and the riches that they duly deserve because they are the people who get the till clanging. Without them the game loses its charm and glamour, a reality that has taken many years for the administers of cricket to recognise.

In the past, one was grateful for the pittance that was dished out to players in the form of travel, stay and daily allowance. One could not showcase one’s grievance or else one was reprimanded for it. The story of Kapil Dev asking for an extra portion of food as a young cricketer and not being given it, were tales that one read about in novels such as Oliver Twist, written by Charles Dickens.

Cricketers then did not have a voice or choice and one obeyed the men who ran cricket in India in all respects. A negative tick mark was all it took for one to be banished and forgotten for life.

One is pleased to see the level of comfort being so generously bestowed on the stay and travel of an Indian cricketer. Business-class travel and 5-star hotels have become the norm. An expert team of support staff and individual coaches to take care of their every need on and off the field. Time off given to them to be with their kith and kin when required. A period of rest and recreation when they feel tired and mentally exhausted. This maybe wonderful gestures from the BCCI; however, one feels that the ultimate goal of representing one’s country and the pride to do so is getting gradually diffused.

One is, therefore, amused to see how the life of an Indian International cricketer has changed. I remember the time when, upon our return from playing the World Cup in 1979 and the 3-month tour of England thereafter, our Rupees 10,000 that we were to receive on our return had rupees 3500 deducted for excess baggage. One took that without a complaint.

The formation of the players association to have a voice was tactfully put to rest by the BCCI. Finally, that too has become a reality through the Indian Cricketers Association.

In the past, one was excited to be in the midst of an Indian cricket team embarking on a journey together to tour overseas. The group photograph, all blazered up and smart with just a manager and treasurer as official staff in it, had a feeling of pride and accomplishment. One was emotionally moved to be the chosen one and thrilled to be amongst one’s teammates. Just standing together gave one the feeling of immense achievement.

Some players being competitors and rivals one battled on the field, however, now as a group going to do yeomen service together for the country. There was no business class travel or 5 star comfort. One was happy to be seated together, sharing a room and enjoying the company of each other, searching for an affordable place to eat, at most times.

One wonders if this bonding still exists in the Indian team selected for Australia. Some players, as well as Virat Kohli, have already made their way to Perth. Jasprit Bumrah and his family left a few days later and the rest will leave in batches due to unavailability of business class seats.

The thrill and emotional bonding of flying together as a unit is what leads to the initial step of focusing towards a goal. This is what made good teams in the past great. For an important tour of Australia, one questions whether India has erred in this respect.

The most memorable moments of a cricket tour in the past have always been the tales and stories that take place away from the cricket ground rather than on it. In the years gone by, one was not allowed to have one’s spouse accompanying one on a tour. Players, therefore, were compelled to bond together in their good or bad days. This is when deep friendships and camaraderie blossomed. As former old cricketers, even today when we meet, there exists a feeling of warmth, togetherness and inerasable memories.

One can visualise the problems that a present Indian cricketer may face to get the same feeling of togetherness. With a support staff that numbers as many as the players and families by their side, the bonding with their fellow mates that one had in the earlier years would never be the same.

With the princely upliftment comes more pressure and responsibility. Coach Gautam Gambhir may feel that qualifying for the Test World Championship is not his priority but more important is to win the series. How wrong he is, as being crowned the World Champion would be the ideal setting for the princelings.

(Yajurvindra Singh is a former India cricketer. The views expressed are personal.)