Live
- Give fresh loans to debt-free farmers, Bhatti urges bankers
- Rescue Operations Conclude After Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express Derailment; Special Train Departs For Assam
- Delhi High Court Criticizes Government For Failing To Enable Marriage Registrations Under Muslim And Christian Personal Laws
- Deepti Sharma to play for London Spirit in The Hundred
- Indian Grand Master and chess players meets Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, receives appreciation
- Amarnath decries ‘attacks’ by alliance cadre
- Godavari river overflows at Dowleswaram barrage, reaches 10.8 ft
- Sribharat assures creation of 1 lakh jobs in steel city
- PM Modi invites suggestions for his next 'Mann Ki Baat' address
- Gold rates in Delhi slashes, check the rates on 19 July, 2024
Just In
Deepti Sharma to play for London Spirit in The Hundred
Deepti Sharma joins compatriots Smriti Mandhana and Richa Ghosh to play in The Hundred. Richa plays for Birmingham Phoenix while Smriti is with the Southern Brave franchise
India’s Deepti Sharma will be the third Indian player to play in The Hundred after she signed for London Spirit as a replacement for Grace Harris. Australian cricketer Harris was injured leaving the door open for Deepti to come onboard.
This will be the third time Deepti will be a part of The Hundred tournament. She was a part of London Spirit set-up in the inaugural season in 2021 before moving to Birmingham Phoenix the following year. She, however, did not get to play any games for Phoenix.
Deepti joins compatriots Smriti Mandhana and Richa Ghosh to play in The Hundred. Richa plays for Birmingham Phoenix while Smriti is with the Southern Brave franchise.
However all three Indian players will not be available for the first few games of The Hundred as they are on national duty at the Women’s T20 Asia Cup in Sri Lanka.
Australian cricketer Erin Burns will replace Deepti in the squad for the first two matches.
Meanwhile, England Test captain Ben Stokes is also set to make his second appearance in The Hundred. He will play for Northern Superchargers, being coached by former England allrounder Andrew Flintoff.
Stokes played two matches for Superchargers in the first season of The Hundred in 2021 but he has not been a part of the set-up since then.
Most of England’s Test players, who are currently playing against the West Indies, will be a part of The Hundred, as per a statement from the England Cricket Board (ECB).
Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith along with Stokes have been cleared to play while among the bowlers, Gus Atkinson, Matthew Potts, Dillon Pennington and Chris Woakes are set to play with Woakes being available from the first week of August.
The Hundred commences on July 23.