Dhoni already knew he would not get BCCI central contract for 2019/20 season – report

MS Dhoni was reportedly informed in advance that he would not be given the central contract for the 2019-20 season, a BCCI source revealed on Thursday.

When the Indian cricket board revealed the 27-member list of central contract awardees, Dhoni fans were taken aback by seeing his name missing from the same. That was soon followed by many speculating the end of Dhoni's career.

"Let me clarify that one of the top-most BCCI office-bearers spoke to MS and told him about how they are going about in the central contracts. He was clearly told that since he hasn't played any game in the said period (September 2019 till date), he cannot be included for the time being.

The fact is that a player of his stature needs to be told that he is not being awarded a central contract for the time being and it was done in an appropriate manner," a BCCI official told PTI.

The last Dhoni played for India was in the World Cup 2019 semi-final match against New Zealand at Old Trafford. After India crashed out, he had asked for a sabbatical and since he has not returned to the national side.

While the BCCI's selection committee chief MSK Prasad has stated that India will have to learn to "move on" from the 2011 World Cup-winning captain, Dhoni himself has urged to the cricket fraternity to not question about his future until January.

Soon after the central contract list was announced, Dhoni was spotted training with his Jharkhand teammates. There is still no clarity about his return to the Indian side but it is certain that he is gearing up to lead Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

Earlier, India's head coach Ravi Shastri earlier suggested that Dhoni's chance of participating at the T20 World Cup 2020 in Australia will depend on his IPL form and other selection dynamics.