Top
Trending :
Home  > Sports > Cricket

Don't reverse sweep into your face: Neesham

Don
Highlights

Kiwi all-rounder Jimmy Neesham has a reverse sweep advice for everyone after he ended up injuring himself during the 2nd unofficial ODI between New...

Christchurch : Kiwi all-rounder Jimmy Neesham has a reverse sweep advice for everyone after he ended up injuring himself during the 2nd unofficial ODI between New Zealand A and India A.

Neesham got a hit on his helmet while trying to play a reverse sweep off Krunal Pandya. The 29-year-old was then attended by a physio and he posted a picture on his Twitter handle with the caption: "Got fixed up good today! Lesson: don't reverse sweep up into your own face."

After leaving the field, Neesham later returned as George Worker's got dismissed after playing a scintillating knock of 144-ball unbeaten 135.

Neeshan remained unbeaten on 33 off 31 to help his side post 296/7 in the allotted 50 overs.

Neesham picked up couple of wickets as the hosts won the affair by 29 runs. The three-match series is currently leveled at 1-1.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

More From The Hans India

More >>




Top