ENG vs IND: Being England’s white-ball captain my No. 1 priority, says Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler has said being England's white-ball captain is his current No. 1 priority. England are set to take on India in a six-match limited-overs series, starting with the first T20I on Thursday at Rose Bowl, Southampton.

Following the retirement of World Cup-winning skipper Eoin Morgan, England appointed Buttler as their limited-overs captain.

"Certainly being captain of the white-ball team is my number one priority. I'm very focused and really excited for the challenge that lies ahead. I think it's going to be a really big challenge and one that needs my full-time attention. Talking about the Test stuff might be a question that never has to be answered unless someone wants to pick me for the team, which hasn't been the case," Buttler told reporters on the eve of the first T20I against India.

Buttler has hinted that his new responsibility in white-ball cricket could bring an end to his Test career. Buttler has not been picked in the Test side since he picked up an injury following the fourth Ashes Test last year.

"It's quite obvious at the minute I was left out on merit and rightfully so. I had a poor Ashes series and I'm not part of the team at the moment. The team is playing fantastically well, so it doesn't look like a team that needs people," added Buttler.

Ben Stokes-led England defeated India by seven wickets in the rescheduled fifth Test that ended on Tuesday at Edgbaston. The win meant, the hosts drew the series 2-2, denying India their first Test series win in English conditions since 2007.

Ben Stokes: Our clarity in dressing room is making our chases easier

England chased down India's target of 378, which was their highest successful chase in the five-day format. It was also the highest successful chase against Team India in Tests.

"When the lads play like this, it makes my job easier. When you have clarity like we have in the dressing room, it makes chasing totals like this easier. 378 would have been scary five weeks ago, but now it's all good. Jonny and Root will get all the credit, but the precedent was set up by the way the openers played against Bumrah and Shami with the new ball. It is all about taking wickets and taking ten wickets. There are no complains," Stokes said after the Test ended in Birmingham.

"Sometimes, teams will be better than us, but no one will be braver than us, quoted by Jack Leach. We are trying to rewrite how Test cricket is played in England. All our plans from the last four-five weeks are what we want to take ahead. Bowling on the top of off isn't important, it is all about taking ten wickets.

"We know that we want to give some new life to Test cricket. The support we received has been fantastic in the short time that we've been around. Inspiring the next generation is what we want to do. We want to bring in new fans and want to leave a mark on Test cricket," added Stokes in the post-match presentation.