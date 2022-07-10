ENG vs IND: Was backed by captain and coach, says Bhuvneshwar Kumar on India comeback

Bhuvneshwar Kumar opened up on his recent comeback to the Indian national team, saying he was backed by the coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma.



Bhuvi was the Player of the Match in India's 49-run win over England on Saturday that saw Rohit Sharma and Co earn an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the three-match T20I series. The fast bowler finished with figures of 3 for 15 in his quota of four overs, which also included a maiden over.

"I've been here quite a few times but it didn't swing in the last few series I've played here. Yes, even I was a bit surprised that the white ball is swinging and is swinging for a long period of time, especially in the T20 format. There's a bit more bounce on the wicket as well. So when the ball is swinging, you enjoy it more. Honestly, I don't know if I'm swinging it, some conditions or if it's the ball. But I'm glad it's swinging more.

"If it swings, which is my strength, I can get on to the attack. You see batters attacking when the wicket is flat. They play all the shots. In both these matches, the ball swung and I was able to play to my strength. Then there are more chances of getting wickets," said Bhuvi after India's victory at Edgbaston.

"But it's important to keep it in control because when the ball moves, you feel like bowling 'one in, one out, one in, one out'. You have to control that urge and bowl consistently in one line and work on setting batters up," the Uttar Pradesh pacer added.

Bhuvi, who is not a part of the ongoing third T20I between India and England, picked up four wickets in two T20Is. However, he is not in India's squad for their upcoming three-match ODI series against England. He recently went past Jasprit Bumrah in the list of most wickets among Indian pacers in the T20Is. Bumrah now has 70 T20I wickets, one more than Bumrah. Bhuvi is also India's second-leading wicket-taker for India in the shortest format, with spinner Yuzvendra Chahal at the top.

The year 2021 was a tough one for Bhuvi who was at crossroads in his career, due to the combination of regular injuries and bad form. As a result, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) released him from their squad ahead of the IPL 2022. Even though they re-signed him at the mega auction, he would have taken a big pay cut. However, Bhuvi proved his worth by being consistent throughout the season.









Bhuvneshwar Kumar: After the injury, I knew I had to come back and do well

The current form of the Meerut-born bowler is crucial for India's chances in the T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to take place later this year in Australia. Bhuvi believes that he always wanted to comeback to the Indian team and never thought that his career was over.

"I never thought that was that for me. But yes, I was working with the trainers, and physios and doing my thing. Of course, when you are out of the game, you are never confident. After the injury, I knew I had to come back and do well. There were no options. I felt I would get matches, and I wanted to give my 100% in them. But there's no guarantee you'd do well. When you have had injuries, you have... not doubt, but you are left frustrated and disappointed.

"You're not in the best mental state. You keep thinking about wanting to do well on a comeback. Luckily I got a chance again, I did well. Of course, I was backed by the captain and coach. And it feels good to come good on that backing. Luckily I came back and am playing for India again," the 32-year-old pacer added.