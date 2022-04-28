England name Ben Stokes their new Test captain

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) named Ben Stokes their new Test captain on Thursday.

Stokes has become the 81st captain of the English Test side, succeeding Joe Root, who stepped down from the role earlier this month.

The ECB Interim Chair and Chief Executive Officer approved the appointment on Tuesday evening following the recommendation by the Managing Director of England Men's Cricket, Rob Key, according to an official press release from ECB.

"I am honoured to be given the chance to lead the England Test team. This is a real privilege, and I'm excited about getting started this summer. I want to thank Joe (Root) for everything he has done for English Cricket and for always being a great ambassador for the sport all across the world. He has been a massive part of my development as a leader in the dressing room, and he will continue to be a key ally for me in this role," said Stokes after ECB made the official announcement.

All-rounder Stokes made his Test debut back in December 2013 and so far has played 79 Tests for England. In February 2017, England named Stokes the Test team's vice-captain. He also led the side in the summer of 2020 when Root was absent for the birth of his second child.

The Durham star has scored 5,061 runs in 79 Tests at an average of 35.89. He has 11 Test centuries to his name, along with 26 fifties. He holds the record for the highest score while batting at No. 6. While batting in a Test against South Africa, the talented batsman scored 258, which is also his highest Test score.

Counted among the best all-rounders in the world, Stokes also has picked up 174 wickets, including four five-wicket hauls.

- Bounced back from the Brathwaite over to be MOTM in 2019 WC Final- The Miracle of Headingley- Bravely spoken up about his mental health- Regularly bowls long spells for his team- Quit the IPL to play Test cricketBen Stokes is a warrior and was born to lead 🦁 pic.twitter.com/sDKn8oAb01 — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) April 28, 2022

"I had no hesitation in offering the role of Test captain to Ben. He epitomises the mentality and approach we want to take this team forward into the next era of red-ball cricket. I am delighted that he has accepted, and he is ready for the added responsibility and the honour. He thoroughly deserves the opportunity," Managing Director of England Men's Cricket, Rob Key said.

Meanwhile, Tom Harrison, ECB Chief Executive Officer, has expressed that he is delighted that Stokes has accepted the offer as the captaincy is just another great "achievement in his extraordinary career in an England shirt."

"He cares deeply and passionately about what it means to represent England and he will lead us into a new era with great pride. It's an important summer for our Test side and Ben will I am sure relish the challenge before him and his team," added Harrison.

Stokes will commence his tenure as England's new Test captain in June when they host New Zealand in a three-Test series. The first Test at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground will be Stokes' debut as the England Test skipper.