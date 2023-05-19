Fate out of their own hands, RR and PBKS face desperate situation

Punjab Kings would need to review their bowling plans while Rajasthan Royals will have to live up to their high potential when both inconsistent teams make a last ditch effort to keep their slim playoff hopes alive in the IPL here on Friday.



Considering their superior net run rate, Royals are better placed than Punjab Kings ahead of their final league game but both will have to rely on other results after an up and down season.

The season has told a familiar story for perennial under-performers Punjab Kings, who once again could not seize the crucial moments in the business end of the tournament. The pace department has been guilty of leaking too many runs in both the powerplay and death overs.

With the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Sam Curran and Arshdeep Singh conceding close to 10 runs per over, the team is bound to feel the pressure. While Rabada has not been at his best, not using Arshdeep both in powerplay and death overs here on Wednesday night was expectedly questioned.

The pacer has made his name nailing yorkers in the death overs and of late has troubled the opening batters with his swing. After being consistent in the first half of the tournament, the lanky left-arm pacer has gone off the boil and will look to lift his game in the must win contest.

Teams

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Joe Root, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, KC Cariappa, Jason Holder, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Adam Zampa, KM Asif, Murugan Ashwin, Akash Vashisht and Abdul P A.

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shahrukh Khan, Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh.