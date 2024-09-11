Fraser-McGurk doesn't need to prove that he's good enough at this level: Marsh

New Delhi: Australia captain Mitchell Marsh said young Jake Fraser-McGurk doesn't need to prove that he’s good enough to play international cricket ahead of the T20Is against England, starting at Southampton.

Fraser-McGurk has been largely seen as David Warner’s successor following him making 330 runs with an astonishing strike rate of 234.04 during this year’s IPL for the Delhi Capitals, and the latter retiring from international cricket once Australia’s campaign ended in Super Eights of the Men’s T20 World Cup in June.

But the young right-handed batter endured a lean start to his T20I career by amassing only 16 runs, including bagging two ducks in Australia’s 3-0 win over Scotland last week. "We know he's an exciting talent and he's got a big future. I love what he's brought to our team, both on and off the field so far, he's a ripping young kid and he's going to learn a lot by being around this environment."

"From our end and from within our team environment, there's no pressure on Jake to do anything. He doesn't need to prove to anyone that he's good enough at this level. "He's picked here for a reason, and international cricket is hard enough without putting pressure on people, so we want him to enjoy it, learn as much as he can and take every opportunity in his stride," Marsh was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

Marsh further revealed they also see big-hitting batter Matt Short as an option at the top of the order. Short missed the T20Is against Scotland due to his partner, Australia swimmer, Madi Wilson giving birth to their first child, Austin, last month.

In his nine T20I appearances for Australia so far, Short, 28, has batted at the top of the order and played two innings at number six. "If he plays, it'll be at the top of the order. He's had an incredible 18 months, and we see him as a really talented cricketer so it's exciting to have him back," concluded Marsh.



