Top
Trending :
Home  > Sports > Cricket

Ganguly opens up on Rahul-Pant wicket-keeping debate

Ganguly opens up on Rahul-Pant wicket-keeping debate
Highlights

BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly has lauded K.L. Rahul’s work in the limited-overs format and wished the Karnataka batsman will continue the current form...

New Delhi : BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly has lauded K.L. Rahul's work in the limited-overs format and wished the Karnataka batsman will continue the current form even in the longest format of the game.

The Indian team management had decided to hand Rahul the dual role of a 'keeper-batsman' in limited overs by dropping Pant from the playing XI in the ongoing T20I series against New Zealand.

In the recent times, Rahul has shown satisfactory work with the glove and has been outstanding with the bat as well.

Commenting on Rahul's inclusion after dropping Rishabh Pant, Ganguly said: "Virat Kohli takes that decision. The team management and captain decide the role of K.L. Rahul."

"He (Rahul) has played well in ODIs and T20Is. He started well in Test cricket but has gone down slightly. But in limited overs cricket he has played really well and hope he continues all the good work but like I said, all these decisions are of the team management's," Ganguly told ABP News.

When asked about the race for the wicket-keeper's spot for this year's T20 World Cup, Ganguly said: "The selectors, Virat and Ravi (Shastri) will decide that. Whatever they think, it'll happen that way."

Earlier, Rahul said that he was enjoying the new role.

"I'm quite honestly loving it. At the international stage, it might seem very new and it might seem like I've never kept. (But) I've kept for my IPL franchise for the last 3-4 years, and I've kept for my first-class team as and when there is an opening.

I've still stayed in touch with wicket keeping," Rahul said after the first T20I against New Zealand.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

More From The Hans India

More >>
Governor presents Best Electoral Practices award to Jt Collector25 Jan 2020 7:23 PM GMT

Governor presents Best Electoral Practices award to Jt Collector

It
It's curtains for Amaravati the capital
CM YS Jagan acting like a dictator, alleges Gorantla Buchaiah Choudary
CM YS Jagan acting like a dictator, alleges Gorantla Buchaiah...
Hyderabad: Medical JAC urges Eatala to address their issues
Hyderabad: Medical JAC urges Eatala to address their issues
AP CRDA totally neglected city development: Vishnu
AP CRDA totally neglected city development: Vishnu




Top