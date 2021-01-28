Ganguly undergoes 2nd angioplasty, two more stents implanted 

Kolkata: Former India captain and President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Sourav Ganguly, on Thursday underwent a second angioplasty at the Apollo Gleneagles Hospital in Kolkata.

According to the doctors, two more stents have been implanted on Ganguly to clear his clogged coronary arteries.

The former India skipper had suffered a blackout while working out at his personal gym earlier this month and was admitted to Kolkata's Woodlands Hospital on January 2.

Ganguly had undergone an angioplasty and other related tests then before being discharged from the hospital on January 7.

A statement issued by the Apollo Hospital authorities on Thursday said that Aftab Khan and a team comprising Ashwin Mehta, Devi Shetty, Ajit Desai, Saroj Mandal and Saptarshi Basu successfully performed the angioplasty on Ganguly, and placed two stents.