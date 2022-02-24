I will be happy to groom leaders, says Rohit

Lucknow: He was groomed by someone when he rose through the ranks and India's new all-format skipper Rohit Sharma on Wednesday said he would like to follow that "natural process" of preparing his heir apparent for the big job when the time comes. The 34-year-old, who was recently appointed the skipper of India's Test team, also dispelled doubts about his availability across formats in a hectic calendar stating that he would be playing in "all games".

While he expects the three potential future captains -- KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant -- to grow organically as leaders, he did outline his own role in being the bridge. "I won't have that much of a role in telling them everything and obviously they all are mature cricketers but someone needs to be around to help them and guide them in difficult situations," Rohit said on the eve of the T20 International series against Sri Lanka.

"I will be more than happy do that and that is how we have grown up and come through the ranks of becoming captain," he added. Although he didn't take any names, it was Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who had earmarked both Virat Kohli and Rohit as flag-bearers of Indian cricket during his tenure as captain.

"They do understand what they need to do as individuals and there's a responsibility on their shoulders and again I don't want to put any pressure on them, these guys are very critical to us and we want these guys to come out freely and execute skills," explained Rohit. For this series, Rohit will have Jasprit Bumrah as his vice-captain with Rishabh Pant rested and KL Rahul injured.