ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rahul Dravid says India have been playing well in World Cups

The Indian cricket team will hope to break the jinx of triumphing in an ICC tournament—the last one coming in 2013 when India won the ICC Champions Trophy and the last World Cup title coming in 2011—when they commence their ICC Men’s T20 sojourn against Ireland on June 5.



Rahul Dravid, the Indian team’s head coach who is helming the team in his last tournament as a coach, said although the title remains elusive, the team has played good cricket. “To be very honest, I think we’ve actually played really well in these World Cup tournaments. In terms of our consistency, we have been very consistent. The 50-over World Cup where we had a great run and went into the final. In terms of our consistency, in terms of the quality of cricket that we have played in these big tournaments, I think we have been right up there with some of the best teams. We cannot say that we have not played good cricket in these tournaments. Yes, we probably haven’t been able to get across the line in that one knockout game. The final in Ahmedabad or the game at The Oval (WTC Final) and then again at Adelaide (the T20 semi-final). So, we just probably haven’t been able to execute in that last phase,” he told the media at a press conference in New York.



Dravid stressed the need to play good cricket to get over the line but said the team shouldn’t be thinking about it when they get on the field. “Hopefully we play good cricket to get ourselves into those positions again. Then maybe play good cricket on the day to get across the line. But the important thing when you start these tournaments is not to think about that. It is to actually think about getting into those positions again. I think that’s as hard as actually winning those games at times. You have to find yourselves in those positions where you are pushing for glory, and that's all you can do as a group and as a team. Our whole goal will be to try and get ourselves once again into a position where we give ourselves a chance to be able to win a tournament,” he explained.



Dravid said there is not going to be any change in the way he looks at the last tournament as India’s coach. “Every tournament is important. Every game I have coached for India is important. This is going to be no different just because this is my last as head coach,” the former Indian batter said.



Dravid had made it clear to the board that he would want to spend time with his family after his coaching stint comes to an end. He said he has enjoyed his stint as a head coach and given the tight schedule the team is always under, he said he is not going to reapply for the post. “I have enjoyed coaching India. It is a special job. But considering the schedules, and where I find myself in this stage of my life, I will not be able to reapply. It has been a good journey,” he concluded.



India start their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup journey against Ireland in New York on June 5.

