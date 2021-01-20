ICC Test Rankings: Virat Kohli drops to No. 4, Rishabh Pant becomes top-ranked wicketkeeper-batsman

Rishabh Pant has earned his career-best rankings in Test cricket after his heroics in the Brisbane Test between India and Australia, according to the latest ICC Men's Test Player Rankings.

During India's chase of 338 in the final innings at the Gabba, Pant scored an unbeaten 89 on the final day and led his side to a thrilling win by three wickets. In the process, the Indian team also sealed the 2020-21 Border Gavaskar Trophy 2-1.

Following his match-winning knock in the fourth and final Test in Australia, Pant bagged his career-best Test ranking of No. 13, which also made him the top-ranked wicketkeeper-batsman among current cricketers ahead of South Africa's Quinton de Kock at No. 15.

The historic Brisbane Test resulted in quite a few changes in the rankings. Australia's Marnus Labuschagne, who scored 108 and 25 at the Gabba, overtook Virat Kohli to become the current World No. 3 batsman in Test cricket, while the Indian skipper slipped to the fourth spot.

Australian captain Tim Paine moved up three places to 42nd after scores of 50 and 27, while fast bowler Josh Hazlewood pipped New Zealand pacer Tim Southee to the fourth spot after claiming six wickets in the match, including a haul of five for 57 in the first innings.

After the recently concluded first Test between Sri Lanka and England at the Galle

Stadium, Joe Root returned to the top five in the Test rankings for the first time in two years. The formerly top-ranked batsman scored a double century to help England win the Galle Test by seven wickets. Root, who is currently World No. 5, has advanced six places, overtaking the likes of Pakistan's Babar Azam and India's Cheteshwar Pujara in the process.

Earlier, the Indian cricket team had reclaimed their top spot in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC) following their historic win at the Gabba. Not only did India retain the series but also became the first team to defeat Australia at their fortress of Gabba in 32 long years. Australia's previous Test loss in Brisbane had become back in 1988 against West Indies.

According to the latest update from the International Cricket Council (ICC), the Brisbane win has earned India as many as 30 points and as a result, Virat Kohli and Co have climbed back to No. 1, pushing Australia down to No. 3 in the WTC. Notably, India (430 points and 71.7 % PCT) are ahead of Australia (332 points and 69.2 % PCT) on the percentage of points won by them out of the total number of points contested.

The Indian team was without their regular skipper Kohli, who had returned home following the first Test in Adelaide that India had lost by eight wickets. In his absence, Kohli's deputy Ajinkya Rahane took over the charge and finished the job for his side. Having led India in five Tests so far since 2017, stand-in captain Rahane is yet to lose a Test: 4 wins and a draw.