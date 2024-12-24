IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024: Sam Konstas Debuts, Travis Head’s Fitness in Question

The highly anticipated Boxing Day Test between India and Australia will feature a new face in the Australian squad as 19-year-old Sam Konstas prepares for his debut at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Konstas, who will be the 468th Australian male cricketer to don the Baggy Green, will make history as the youngest Test debutant since Pat Cummins in 2011.

Konstas's inclusion in the Australian team was confirmed by head coach Andrew McDonald on Tuesday, ahead of the fourth Test between Australia and India. With his debut, Konstas will also become the youngest player to open the batting for Australia in a Test match. The debut marks a significant milestone in Konstas’s career after his impressive performance in a practice match against India three weeks ago, where he scored a blistering 107 from 97 balls. The Indian attack, featuring Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, and Ravindra Jadeja, was unable to stop the young batsman. His last appearance at the MCG saw him score an unbeaten 73 for Australia A against India A.

Despite his age, McDonald has expressed confidence in Konstas’s temperament and his ability to handle the pressures of international cricket. “He’s composed and relaxed, much like what we’ve seen from the outside,” McDonald said. "He has shown an impressive range of shots and the ability to apply pressure on the opposition."

The 2024 Boxing Day Test will also see a potential setback for Australia, as Travis Head’s participation remains uncertain following a quad strain sustained during the third Test at the Gabba. McDonald acknowledged the injury but remained optimistic about Head’s chances of recovery. "Travis has made progress, but fitness tests are still pending," McDonald said. Although Head missed Monday's training session, he did engage in a light 20-minute net session on Tuesday. Head also had discussions with McDonald and team physiotherapist Nick Jones before leaving the nets.

Meanwhile, the Australian batting lineup, including stalwarts Steve Smith, Usman Khawaja, and Marnus Labuschagne, continued their preparations with long sessions in the nets, facing throwdowns from Mitchell Starc. In terms of bowling, Scott Boland is expected to replace Josh Hazlewood in the playing XI. McDonald pointed out that the extreme heat anticipated for Day 1 of the Test could lead to a flatter pitch, which may not favor the bowlers as much as usual.