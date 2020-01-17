IND vs AUS: India calls Andhra Pradesh's Srikar Bharat as cover for Rishabh Pant

Andhra Pradesh's wicketkeeper-batsman Srikar Bharat has been called in as cover for injured Rishabh Pant's for the remaining two One-Day Internationals (ODIs) against Australia.

Bharat has played 168 matches at the domestic level including 51 List A games. He averages 37.66 in First-Class and 28.14 in the 50-over format. Bharat, who debuted for Andhra's team in 2012, has recorded three centuries and five fifties so far in the one-day format.

Pant, who suffered a concussion after getting hit on the helmet in the opening game of the series in Mumbai, was earlier ruled out of the second ODI, which is due to start on Friday in Rajkot.

While the Indian team reached Rajkot on Wednesday, Pant has flown to Bengaluru to begin his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

During the first innings in the first ODI, Pant got struck on the helmet off Pat Cummins' bouncer, which also led to his dismissal for 28. The Delhi cricketer was taken for a medical treatment during the innings break before Team India decided to keep him off the field for the rest of the match. IN his absence, KL Rahul took over the charge behind the wickets at Wankhede Stadium and is expected to do the same in Rajkot.

"He (Pant) is ruled out of the 2nd ODI. His availability for the final ODI will be based on how he responds during the rehabilitation protocol," BCCI said in a statement on Wednesday.

After a 10-wicket loss in the first ODI, Virat Kohli's India will have to win the Rajkot match to remain alive in the three-match ODI series. The final ODI will be played on Jan. 19 in Bengaluru.