IND W v AUS W: Playing back-to-back Tests is great for Indian cricket, says Alyssa Healy

Mumbai: AS they were getting ready to play the first Test match in 40 years in India, the Australian women's team got a special phone call from back home, wishing them well as they venture into the final frontier of sorts for the current players.

Australia play the one Test as part of the multi-format tour of the country at the Wankhede Stadium from Thursday. This is their first Test match in India since 1984 when they toured for four three-day 'Test' matches all of which were drawn.

"Yeah, it's really exciting. Jill Kennare was the last Australia captain to play a Test match over here. And, I actually have heard from her in the last couple of days to wish us all the best. But, what an amazing experience to come and play Test cricket over here. I think it's something that I never thought that we would get to get to achieve," said Alyssa Healy, who is taking over as captain of the team from Meg Lanning.

On Thursday, Healy said the upcoming Test will be a great thing for Indian cricket.

"The Indian team in particular the opportunity to play back-to-back Test matches, I think it's a great thing for our sport and obviously for cricket here in India. So hopefully it's an enjoyable experience for both teams and I'm sure it's going to be hard fought," said Healy.

India has been a happy hunting ground for Australia's new captain Alyssa Healy having scored her first century in white-ball and also captained a team for the first time here. The 33-year-old said she enjoys visiting India, playing for Australia and also participating in the Women's Premier League (WPL).

"I guess when you put it like that, it's a really cool experience. We genuinely love coming to play cricket in India, whether it's for Australia or whether it's for a WPL franchise, it doesn't really matter. I think it feels like the support over here and the fanatical nature of the way that they love the game is really enjoyable to be a part of. And I guess from that perspective, yeah, it probably makes it even more special to come back here and take over the reins that way.

"But more importantly, I think the opportunity to play a test match and to walk out there and put our skills to the test in the longest format, I think is going to be a really enjoyable experience for everyone," he added.

Healy, however, said it will be a big challenge for her team because they are not accustomed to playing multi-day format cricket in these conditions, which are alien to them even though she is coming from Sydney where the temperature is currently hovering around 35 degrees.

"It's a new experience for us. And we've just approached it with an open mind. And just to go out there and enjoy ourselves first and foremost and enjoy whatever the conditions throw at us," said Healy.

"I think we do what we can to prepare as best as we can. I think naturally, we're used to spending a lot of time in the sun and the heat and on our feet, just playing the game as a whole. But that's where Test match cricket is the ultimate test, as you say. And you push your body to the limits and probably your mind to the limits as well. And that's what makes the good players really, really good at this format," said the Australian captain.

She said they are very close to fixing their playing XI for Thursday's encounter and only two or three spots need to be decided. Healy, however, avoided giving out any information regarding her reading of the pitch and whether she would go in with an extra pacer considering the grass on the surface.