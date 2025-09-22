Live
India Beats Pakistan | Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Highlights & Gambhir’s Sportsmanship
Highlights
India won against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 on 22 September. Abhishek Sharma scored 74, Shubman Gill 47, and Hardik Pandya led a six-wicket win. Coach Gautam Gambhir emphasized respect and sportsmanship with umpires.
India coach Gautam Gambhir asked his players to shake hands with the umpires after India’s victory against Super 4 win over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 on 22 September.
Earlier in the tournament, players had skipped handshakes to honor the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and support the Indian armed forces. But in this match, Gambhir wanted the team to show respect and professionalism.
Match Highlights:
- Abhishek Sharma scored 74 off 39 balls
- Shubman Gill scored 47 off 28 balls
- Tilak Varma remained not out on 30
- Hardik Pandya led the team to a six-wicket win
Gambhir’s instructions reminded the players that respect for umpires is important, no matter how tense the match is. His focus on discipline and sportsmanship was as important as the win itself.
