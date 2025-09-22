India Beats Pakistan | Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Highlights & Gambhir’s Sportsmanship

India coach Gautam Gambhir asked his players to shake hands with the umpires after India’s victory against Super 4 win over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 on 22 September.

Earlier in the tournament, players had skipped handshakes to honor the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and support the Indian armed forces. But in this match, Gambhir wanted the team to show respect and professionalism.

Match Highlights:

Abhishek Sharma scored 74 off 39 balls

Shubman Gill scored 47 off 28 balls

Tilak Varma remained not out on 30

Hardik Pandya led the team to a six-wicket win

Gambhir’s instructions reminded the players that respect for umpires is important, no matter how tense the match is. His focus on discipline and sportsmanship was as important as the win itself.