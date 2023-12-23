India Colts to feature in U19 tri-series against South Africa, Afghanistan

Mumbai: The India men's U19 cricket team will feature in a tri-series against under-19 teams from South Africa and Afghanistan ahead of the ICC Men’s U19 World Cup.

The tri-series will be played from December 19 to January 10, 2024, at the Old Edwardians Cricket Club, Johannesburg and will witness each team playing each other twice.

“India U19 will kickstart their campaign against Afghanistan U19 on December 29, 2023, before taking on South Africa U19 on January 02, 2024. The final will be played on January 10,” BCCI said in a statement released on Saturday.

The ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024 tournament will be played in South Africa from January 19 to February 11 and will There will involve 16 teams competing in four different South African locations for the prestigious title.

India, the reigning champions, will be led by batsman Uday Saharan. India has won five U19 Men's Cricket World Cup titles, making them the most decorated team in the event's history.

The 16 competing teams will be divided into four groups of four each and will involve 41 matches. In Group A, Bangladesh, Ireland, and the United States are joined by defending champion India. England, South Africa, the West Indies, and Scotland are placed in Group B.

India U19 squad for tri-series: Arshin Kulkarni, Adarsh Singh, Rudra Mayur Patel, Sachin Dhas, Priyanshu Moliya, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan (C), Aravelly Avanish Rao (WK), Saumy Kumar Pandey (VC), Murugan Abhishek, Innesh Mahajan (WK), Dhanush Gowda, Aaradhya Shukla, Raj Limbani and Naman Tiwari.

Back-up players: Digvijay Patil, Jayanth Goyat, P Vignesh and Kiran Chormale.