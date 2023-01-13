India vs Australia: 'Can't wait to face Ashwin,' says Marnus Labuschangne

Australia batsman Marnus Labuschagne has said he "can't wait" to face India's off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in the upcoming edition of the Border-Gavaskar series.

In the 2020-21 series in Australia, which India won 2-1, Labuschagne finished as the leading scorer with 426 runs in four Tests at an average of 53.25. He was among only the three batters to have scored a century in the four-Test series, along with teammate Steven Smith and India's Ajinkya Rahane.

While Labuschagne scored 108 and two half-centuries, he could not score a whole lot of runs against Ashwin, who even managed to dismiss the Australian batsman two times. Labuschagne, who currently ranks No. 1 in the ICC Test Batting Rankings list, said he has made some adjustments t his game, which might help him play Ashwin better this time around.

The 2023 Border Gavaskar series is scheduled to go underway next month, with the first Test starting on Feb. 9 in Nagpur.

"Since then [the last series] I've already started thinking. I've changed some of my game because of what I've heard about Ashwin and how he bowled to me. I've adapted my game to try and foil a few of his ideas and ways he goes about it, so it's going to be a lovely game of chess and I can't wait for it," Labuschagne was quoted as saying in an interview.

The remainder of the three Tests are going to be played in Delhi (Feb. 17-21), Dharamsala (March 1-5), and Ahmedabad (March 9-13).

Labuschagne also said that Australia have already started preparing for the Test series against India. The 28-year-old batter, who also bowls leg break, is currently playing for the Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23. Labuschagne, who scored 957 runs in 11 Tests last year, was the second leading scorer in the five-day format for Australia after Usman Khawaja, and overall he finished fifth in the list.

"The preparation starts so far back. People think, right now it's Big Bash then you start thinking - but the thinking happens way ahead. You start processing everything in your mind, you go through every scenario of what bowler you are going to come across," the Queensland cricketer added further.

"I've already thought about my plans, so now it's just about executing. Finding out, 'That works, that doesn't work. How can that part of my game fit in?', and just piece the puzzle together and make sure the puzzle is ready when it's game time. That's the key, and that's how all preparation happens," Labuschagne added.

Team India is currently playing a three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka at home. Rohit Sharma and Co have already sealed the series by winning the first two games in Guwahati and Kolkata, with the dead-rubber third ODI set to take place on Sunday in Trivandrum.