India vs Australia: 'I was lonely, I even cried,' Sarfaraz Khan reacts to Test snub

India batsman Sarfaraz Khan admitted that he cried after not being picked for the first two Tests against Australia despite having a First-Class average second only to Sir Donald Bradman.

Sarfaraz has been one of the most consistent performers in Ranji Trophy this season, scoring 431 runs in five matches for Mumbai. He is the third leading scorer for Mumbai in the ongoing 2022-23 Ranji Trophy season after Prithvi Shaw (539 runs) and Ajinkya Rahane (532 runs).

Last summer, Sarfaraz accumulated as many as 982 runs in six games at an average of 122.75, including four centuries. Having played 36 matches in the First-Class level, Sarfaraz has amassed 3,380 runs at an average of 80.47.

Only late Australian great Bradman (95.14) boasts a higher First-Class average among batsmen who have played at least 50 innings.

"When the team was announced and my name wasn't there, I was sad the whole day, when we travelled from Guwahati to Delhi, I was feeling very lonely. I cried too," Sarfaraz was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

Sarfaraz then called up his father Naushad Khan, a coach, for help during the low phase. "I called my dad to Delhi. He spoke to me, I practiced with him, and then felt better," the middle-order batsman added further.

The Indian selectors announced Team India's 17-member squad on Friday (Jan. 13) for the first two Tests of the four-match series against Australia at home, beginning on Feb. 9 in Nagpur.

While Sarfaraz was overlooked, his Mumbai teammate Suryakumar Yadav, who has established himself as a regular T20I member of the Indian team, received a maiden Test call-up. Even Jharkand's Ishan Kishan was included in the side with the first-choice wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant recovering following a freak car accident. Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah also missed out due to fitness reasons.

"I'm sure they (selectors) had certain plans in mind when they picked the team for the first two Tests. Since it's not in my hands, I don't want to think too much about it, otherwise, I'll go into depression," added Sarfaraz in the same interview.

Meanwhile, 25-year-old Sarfaraz also dismissed suggestions that he was left out of the Indian team because of his bulky frame and fitness issues.

"I am very fit. Everyone has a different body structure, you can't change it. I've cleared all the yo-yo tests (mandatory fitness test) in the past," said Sarfaraz.

Reacting to Sarfaraz's situation, veteran cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle said the Test exclusion must be tough on Sarfaraz. "Very hard on Sarfaraz Khan who has literally broken the door down in First-Class cricket. You can't do more than he has," he said on Twitter.

Former India cricketer Dodda Ganesh also tweeted in support of Sarfaraz. "Spare a thought for Sarfaraz Khan. I don't understand what else he needs to do to get into the Test team," he wrote.

India defeated Australia 2-1 in the previous Border Gavaskar series 2020-21.