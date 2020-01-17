India vs Australia: Kuldeep Yadav bags special record as hosts win 2nd ODI in Rajkot

Kuldeep Yadav claimed a special record during India's 36-run win over Australia in Rajkot on Friday. He became the fastest Indian spinner to reach 100 wickets in One-Day Internationals (ODIs). The chinaman bowler clinched the milestone wicket in 58 matches, overtaking Harbhajan Singh, who took 76 matches to bag 100 ODI wickets.



Kuldeep is the third fastest Indian to 100 ODI wickets after Jasprit Bumrah (57 games) and Mohammed Shami (56). Overall, Rashid Khan still remains the fastest bowler ever to complete 100 ODI wickets. The Afghan spinner secured the milestone in only 44 matches ahead of Australia's Mitchell Starc (52), Pakistan's Saqlain Mushtaq (53), New Zealand's Shane Bond (54) and Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman (54).

Australia's Alex Carey became Kuldeep's milestone scalp when the wicketkeeper-batsman got out in the second innings and two balls later, he dismissed Steven Smith, who missed a century by two runs.

Speaking about his record and the last few months in international cricket, Kuldeep said," It's been tough four-five months after World Cup, but now I'm getting back in rhythm and bowling really well. Bowled six overs initially, they were batting well both Marnus and Smith."

"When I came back for the last spell, I was looking for wickets. Found that wicket was slow. Later on, the ball gets softer too. So it's difficult to hit if I bowl slower. Think I'm bowling at the perfect pace and in good areas, he added in a post-match interview.

Kuldeep eventually finished with figures of 2 for 65 in 10 overs, while the other wickets were shared by Shami (3 for 77), Navdeep Saini (2 for 62), Ravindra Jadeja (2 for 58) and Bumrah (1 for 32).

With the win on Friday, India and Australia are levelled at 1-1 with the final ODI in Bengaluru now being the decider of the three-match ODI series. The match is scheduled to be played on Sunday at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.