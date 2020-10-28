India vs Australia, T20I, ODI, Test Series 2020-21: Full Schedule, Squad, Time, Venues, other details

India's much-awaited tour of Australia will kick-off with a three-match One-Day International (ODI) series, starting on November 27, followed by as many Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) and four-Test series.

The ODIs will be a part of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super, while the Tests will be counted towards the ongoing 2020-21 ICC World Test Championship points, as per the press release from the International Cricket Council (ICC).



Most of the Indian and few of Australia's senior players are currently playing the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in the UAE. The visiting side, once reaching Australia, will have to undergo a period of quarantine before the first and second ODI that are scheduled to be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Nov. 27, followed by the final one at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Dec. 2. Aaron Finch-led Australia are currently second on the CWC Super League table, while the series will be India's first in the competition.



The upcoming ODI series against India will be Australia's first 50-over series since they had defeated world champions England on their home turf 2-1. Keeping India's 12-10 win-loss record against Australia over the las five years in mind, Virat Kohli's side seems have to an edge going into the series.



The T20Is will be played in Canberra (Dec. 4) and Sydney (Dec. 6 and 8). Australia are currently ranked No.1 in the MRF Tyres ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings. With the ICC Men's T20 World Cup scheduled for next year, these matches will form a crucial part of the teams' preparations in the format.



The first Test of the Border-Gavaskar series is a day-night Test, which will be played at the Adelaide Oval, starting from Dec. 17. The match will hold some historic significance as it will be India's first overseas pink-ball Test.



The Adelaide Test will be followed by the traditional Boxing Day Test (Dec. 26-30) at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The action then will move to the New Year's Test (Jan 7-11) at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) before the final Test at the Gabba (Jan. 15-19).



Tim Paine-led Australia are the current No. 1-ranked Test side, ahead of New Zealand and India. Kohli's India have triumphed in three of their previous four series against Australia, including a first-ever Test series win Down Under in 2018-19.



India vs Australia 2020-21: Full Schedule



1st ODI: 27 November, Sydney Cricket Ground - 9.10 AM IST



2nd ODI: 29 November, Sydney Cricket Ground - 9.10 AM IST



3rd ODI: 2 December, Manuka Oval - 9.10 AM IST



1st T20I: 4 December, Manuka Oval - 1.40 PM IST



2nd T20I: 6 December, Sydney Cricket Ground - 1.40 PM IST



3rd T20I: 8 December, Sydney Cricket Ground - 1.40 PM IST



1st Test: 17-21 December, Adelaide Oval (Day/Night) - 9.30 AM IST



2nd Test: 26-30 December, Melbourne Cricket Ground – 5 AM IST



3rd Test: 7-11 January, Sydney Cricket Ground 5 AM IST



4th Test: 15-19 January, the Gabba – 5.30 AM



Team India's 18-man squad for Australia tour 2020-21:



India's T20I squad: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (vc & wk), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy



India's ODI squad: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (vc & wk), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur



India's Test squad: Virat Kohli (c), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vc), Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj

