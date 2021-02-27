India vs England: Jasprit Bumrah pulls out of 4th Test in Ahmedabad due to personal reasons 

India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah will miss the fourth Test against England, which is due to begin on March 4 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Bumrah was released from India's squad after he put in a request to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the Indian cricket board said in a press release on Saturday.

The Indian cricket board also announced that no player will be added in the place of Bumrah to India's squad ahead of the series finale.

"Jasprit Bumrah made a request to BCCI to be released from India's squad ahead of the fourth Test owing to personal reasons. Accordingly, the fast bowler has been released and he will not be available for selection for the fourth Test. There will be no addition to India's squad for the final Test," read BCCI's statement on their official website.

Bumrah, who has been India's key pacer in Tests for the last couple of years, recently had played his maiden Test at home. After playing 17 Tests overseas, he finally played his first Test at home in India's loss to England in the opening Test of the ongoing four-match series. He was rested for the second game but returned to the side for the recently concluded third Test, which ended inside two days. Bumrah has bowed out of the series with just four wickets in two Tests.

The fast bowler will have an extended period of rest as he has been rested for the five-match T20I series against England, starting March 12 in Ahmedabad. It is still uncertain if he'll feature in the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series between India and England, which is scheduled to be played in Pune from March 23 in Pune.

It was earlier reported that due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, the BCCI may choose to shift the ODIs out of Pune.

India's squad for the 4th Test: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Md. Siraj, Umesh Yadav