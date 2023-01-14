India vs New Zealand: Prithvi Shaw returns to T20I side after great domestic run

India have recalled Prithvi Shaw in their T20I side following the Mumbai batsman's recent great run in the domestic circuit.



Earlier, Chairman of Selectors Chetan Sharma had given an indication in the T20 World Cup that Shaw will get his due. Putting those words into action, India have picked in-form Shaw for the three-match T20I series against New Zealand, who will be led by Mitchell Santner in Kane Williamson and Tim Southee's absence, later this month.

New Zealand's tour of India will kickstart with three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and will be followed by the shortest format.

Opening batsman Shaw, who last played for India back in 2021, has been recalled by the national side on the back of his scintillating form in the domestic cricket.

He recently smashed 379 for Mumbai in a Ranji Trophy match, while he was also the second leading run-getters in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy this season. Shaw smashed 332 runs in 10 T20s at a strike-rate of 181.42, including a century. He played a significant role in Mumbai's triumph in the competition as they defeated Himachal Pradesh in the final by three wickets at Eden Gardens.

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya was once again named the captain of the T20I side, with Suryakumar Yadav as his deputy. Considering the upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy and the 50-over World Cup later this year, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been rested for a second consecutive T20I series as a part of workload management.

The two senior players will be a part of the three-match ODI series against the BlackCaps though.

India's KL Rahul and Axar Patel were unavailable for the New Zealand Home series due to family commitments, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed in an official statement.

The ODI series between India and New Zealand is scheduled to go underway on Jan. 18 in Hyderabad, with the remaining two games to be played in Raipur (Jan. 21) and Indore (Jan. 24).

Then the focus will turn to the T20Is, with the first game to be played on Jan. 27 in Ranchi and the final two matches of the tour will be played in Lucknow (Jan. 29) and Ahmedabad (Feb. 1).

India's ODI squad against New Zealand: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik.

India's T20I squad against New Zealand: Hardik Pandya (c), Suryakumar Yadav (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Prithvi Shaw, Mukesh Kumar.