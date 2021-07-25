India vs Sri Lanka: Prithvi Shaw joins KL Rahul, MS Dhoni in unwanted T20I list

Opening batsman Prithvi Shaw, who made his Twenty20 International (T20I) debut on Sunday, joined KL Rahul and former India batsman MS Dhoni in an unwanted list.



Shaw became the third Indian batsman after Rahul and Dhoni to get out without scoring a run on his maiden T20I appearance.

India handed debut to Shaw and Varun Chakravarthy for the first T20I against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Sunday. After being asked to bat, Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan opened the innings for Team India. Facing the first delivery of the match, debutant Shaw was caught behind for a duck off Dushmantha Chameera.

Shaw, who has played five Tests and six One-Day Internationals (ODIs) for India, had a forgettable start to his T20I career on Sunday.

Rahul, who made his T20I debut during India's tour of Zimbabwe in 2016, was also out for golden duck in Harare. Forty-eight T20Is later, the wicketkeeper-batsman has 1,557 runs at an average of 39.92. Rahul is also one of the only three Indian batsmen to have registered a century in the shortest format for India, along with Rohit Sharma and Suresh Raina. While Rohit has scored four T20I tons, Raina one, and Rahul two.

Meanwhile, Dhoni, who made his T20I debut against South Africa in Johannesburg in 2006, was out for a two-ball duck. Dhoni, who led India to the T20 World Cup title in the inaugural edition in 2007, went on to play 98 T20Is in his international career that lasted for 16 long years. The former India captain called it quits from India duties last year in August, along with Raina.

In the ongoing first T20I between India and Sri Lanka, Dhawan and Co are currently 101 for 2 in 12 overs. Dhawan is still batting at 41 off 29, while he has Suryakumar Yadav on the other end.

India are coming off a 2-1 win over Sri Lanka in the One-Day International (ODI) series.