Just In
India’s home schedule against Bangladesh, New Zealand and England announced
India’s home season will kick-off in September with a two-Test series against Bangladesh.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced fixtures for the much-anticipated home season of the Indian cricket team. India will play Bangladesh, New Zealand and England in three back-to-back exciting home series.
The Indian cricket team’s international home season will kick off in September 2024 with a two-match Test series against Bangladesh, followed by a three-match T20I series.
Chennai will host the first Test starting on September 19 while Kanpur will host the second Test from September 27. The three T20Is will be played in Dharamshala, Delhi and Hyderabad on October 6th, 9th and 12th, respectively.
Post the Bangladesh series, New Zealand will tour India for three Test matches. The red ball series will commence at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on October 16. The second Test will be played in Pune from October 24 while Mumbai will host the third Test from November 1.
India will then travel to Australia and return to the country to host England for an exclusive white-ball series. England will play five T20Is and three ODIs in January and February 2025.
The T20Is will be played in Chennai, Kolkata, Rajkot, Pune and Mumbai while Nagpur, Cuttack and Ahmedabad will host the ODIs.
India’s home series schedule
September 19 to September 23: India vs Bangladesh, First Test, Chennai
September 27 to October 1: India vs Bangladesh, Second Test, Kanpur
October 6: India vs Bangladesh, First T20I, Dharamsala
October 9: India vs Bangladesh, Second T2oI, Delhi
October 12: India vs Bangladesh, Third T2oI, Hyderabad
October 16 to October 20: India vs New Zealand, First Test, Bengaluru
October 24 to October 28: India vs New Zealand, Second Test, Pune
November 1 to November 5: India vs New Zealand, Third Test, Mumbai
January 22: India vs England, First T20I, Chennai
January 25: India vs England, Second T2oI, Kolkata
January 28: India vs England, Third T20I, Rajkot
January 31: India vs England, Fourth T20I, Pune
February 2: India vs England, Fifth T20I
February 6: India vs England, First ODI, Nagpur
February 9: India vs England, Second ODI, Cuttack
February 12: India vs England, Third ODI, Ahmedabad