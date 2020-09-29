IPL 2020: As MI lost to Kohli’s RCB, here’s why Ishan Kishan did not bat in Super Over for Mumbai 

Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) clinched their second victory of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 by defeating Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Super Over on Monday.

After being asked to bat first in Dubai, RCB posted 201 for 3 in 20 overs before MI ended the second innings with a tied score.

Ishan Kishan, who batted at No. 4 for MI, had a disappointing end to his stunning knock when he walked back to 58-ball 99. West Indian big hitter Kieron Pollard charged against the RCB bowling attack in the middle overs as he remained unbeaten on 60 from 24 balls.

Hardik Pandya, who scored just 15 runs off 13 balls in the second innings, came out to bat along with Pollard in the Super Over. The two managed to set a target of eight for RCB. Kohli and AB de Villiers chased that down with ease as RCB captain ended the Super Over with a winning boundary.

During the post-match presentation, MI captain Rohit Sharma revealed Kishan did not bat in the Super Over because he was drained out and was "not comfortable".

"He (Kishan) was drained out and was not comfortable We thought we could send him but he was not feeling fresh. Hardik is somebody we trust to hit long balls, it is not coming off but we are confident he can pull things off for us. I mean 7 runs you need to have luck on your side, we had to get wickets but there was also an unfortunate boundary. We came back really well and a lot of positives to take away from this game," said Rohit.

"It was a great game of cricket. We were not in the game at all when we started off with the bat. Great innings by Ishan there and then Pollard was brilliant as usual for us. It is just that we couldn't start well, I thought we could chase 200 with the batting power we have. We didn't get the momentum in the first 6-7 overs and also lost three wickets," added Rohit in the same interview.

MI and RCB next head to Abu Dhabi to take on Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals respectively.