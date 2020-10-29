IPL 2020: CSK’s strategy of backing experience over youth backfired, says Brian Lara

West Indian great Brian Lara has assessed the dismal Indian Premier League (IPL) season of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), saying backing "experience over youth" has turned "upside down for them" before adding MS Dhoni's side must forget their run in the 13th edition of the IPL and just rebuild for next year.

Having secured only four wins from 12 matches, CSK are at the bottom of the IPL 2020 and have already been eliminated from this year's tournament. It is for the first time Dhoni's side has failed to reach the knockout stages of the tournament in its history.

"I think they (CSK) have got a lot of older players. There are not many young players coming through the line-up. You look at it. Even their overseas players, they have been around for a long time. So, they have backed experience over youth, and this has turned upside down for them," Brian Lara said on Star Sports Select Dugout.

The 51-year-old Lara also said that CSK must give more opportunities to their young players in their remaining to see what they can do.

"It's just an unbelievable season so far. You know, every time they turn up, we're very hopeful that CSK is going to turn it around. We know 3-4 games ago they were in a little bit of a situation where they had to start winning.

We all came here thinking this was going to be the time when Dhoni turns things around with his team. And game after game, it's just gone, and they just kept hoping. But it's a situation where they can just to try to build from next year. In the few coming games that they have, see what they can do with the younger players with they've got," Lara added.

Dhoni and Co take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Thursday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. While CSK will aim to win for pride, it is a crucial fixture for KKR, who are fighting to force themselves into the top four. KKR will go into the CSK game with 12 points in 12 matches, and it is important for them to win their remaining two league games, including the Thursday fixture.