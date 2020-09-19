IPL 2020 Kings XI Punjab: Here is the team profile for season 13

The Kings XI Punjab did not have a good time at IPL like Delhi Capitals. The team always shows promising performances but could not capitalise and will leave its fans in disappointment. The team profile for 2020 includes KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Mohammed Shami, Nicholas Pooran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Hardus Viljoen, Darshan Nalkande, Sarfaraz Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin, K Gowtham, J Suchith, Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell, Deepak Hooda, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, James Neesham, Chris Jordan, Tajinder Dhillon, Prabhsimran Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Agnivesh Ayachi, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin.

Key players for the Kings XI Punjab

KL Rahul

The wicket-keeper batsman will be leading from the front who had scored 659 and 593 runs in the last two seasons for Kings XI Punjab. The debut captain played 67 matches with 1977 runs at a strike rate of 138.15 and highest score of 100.

Chris Gayle

The hard-hitting left-handed batsman is a big boost to the team as he can take the match away from the opposition team. He has played 125 matches with 4484 runs and the highest score of 175 with 6 centuries. He also can bowl in slog overs who has best bowling figures of 3/21 with an economy of 7.91.

Glenn Maxwell

The Australian batsman Maxwell also a hard hitter who has been playing for Kings XI Punjab for a long time has a track record of playing 69 matches and 1397 runs with the highest score of 95 and a strike rate 161.13 Catches: 26 Wickets: 16 Best: 2/25 Econ: 8.72

Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami was consistent with the ball for the Kings XI Punjab will lead the Punjab bowling attack this season has a track record of 40 Wickets in 59 matches and best of 3/21 Econ: 8.99 Catches: 12