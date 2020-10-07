IPL 2020, MI vs RR: 'We have a lot of quality,' Rohit Sharma hails Mumbai Indians after massive win over Rajasthan Royals

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma hailed his team after their comprehensive 57-run victory over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 on Tuesday.

Chasing MI's target of 194, Steven Smith-led RR were bowled out for 136 runs in 18.1 overs. With the victory over RR at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, MI have climbed back to the top of the IPL 2020 points table.

Suryakumar Yadav remained unbeaten on 79 from 47 balls as MI powered to 193 for 4 after opting to bat in the first innings. Suryakumar smashed two sixes and 11 fours as he scored at a strike-rate of close to 170 on Tuesday. He came in to bat after RR's 19-year-old pacer Kartik Tyagi broke MI's opening stand by dismissing South Africa's Quinton de Kock in the fifth over. De Kock struck a six and three fours in his knock of 23 from 15 deliveries.

By playing the MI vs RR match on Tuesday, Rohit surpassed Suresh Raina to become the second most-capped player in the IPL. In his 194th appearance in the Indian T20 league, Rohit scored a 23-ball 35, where he hit three sixes and two fours.

During RR's chase, Smith and Co lost three wickets inside three overs and were 12 for 3 in 2.5 overs. Apart from Jos Buttler, no batter was allowed to settle at the crease as the English wicketkeeper-batsman saw wickets fall like ninepins at the other end. MI fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah made four breakthroughs and was easily the standout bowler for the defending champions against RR at Abu Dhabi. The other wickets were shared between Trent Boult, Kieron Pollard, Rahul Chahar, and James Pattinson.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Rohit heaped praise on his side, saying they can take the game away on their day.

"We strive to be out there and play well. We have a lot of quality and it's about getting the job done. They all have a lot of confidence. They're all talented and they can take the game away on their day and it's all falling into place. The conditions are helpful here for the quick bowlers. It was nipping around to start with and it's good to have bowlers who can exploit the conditions.

We also worked a lot on our fielding, because it's one of the controllables in the game and we made it a point to do that well. A good Surya innings was coming, I spoke to him before the game, and his shot selection was perfect today. We wanted him to bat till the end because he can innovate rather well," added MI's captain.

It was MI's third consecutive victory and overall, a fourth win in as many as six matches. Rohit's side now has a four-day break before their fixture against Delhi Capitals (DC) that is scheduled to take place at the same venue on Sunday. Shreyas Iyer-led DC are the only side to have clinched four victories in five matches. Their recent victory was the 59-run win over against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday.