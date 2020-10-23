IPL 2020: MS Dhoni’s CSK reach new low, register unwanted record against MI  

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) reached a new low on Friday when the MS Dhoni-led side registered their worst powerplay performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

CSK claimed the unwanted record during their IPL 2020 match against defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. After being put to bat, CSK lost five wickets for just 24 runs in the first six overs. It was for the first time CSK lost as many wickets in the powerplay overs. Before Friday's match, CSK's previous worst performances in the first six overs in an IPL match were 23 for 4 (vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2011), 24 for 4 (vs Rajasthan Royals in 2019), and 32 for 4 (vs MI in 2013).

On Friday, New Zealand spearhead, Trent Boult, opened the bowling for MI, who drew first blood on the fifth delivery of the first over by dismissing Ruturaj Gaikwad, leaving CSK at 0 for 1. Four deliveries later, Jasprit Bumrah removed Ambati Rayudu for a three-ball two. Bumrah was on a hat-trick after he dismissed N Jagadeesan the very next ball for a golden duck. At 3 for 3, CSK skipper MS Dhoni walked in and faced Bumrah's hat-trick ball. Boult claimed his second wicket when Proteas batter Faf du Plessis got caught behind in the third over, which was bowled by Boult. Du Plessis walked back for seven-ball one in 2.5 overs.

CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was the fifth batsman to get out before the powerplay ended and it was again Boult with the wicket. In the next 22 runs, CSK lost two more wickets as Dhoni and Deepak Chahar got out for 16 and a duck respectively.

MI were without their skipper Rohit Sharma on Friday as the explosive hitter missed out due to a hamstring issue. In his absence, Kieron Pollard was the stand-in-skipper.

"We don't expect the wicket to change much and hopefully there's some dew. We want to qualify for the playoffs first and we still have to come out and play good cricket. We have spoken about areas we need it to improve and we want to execute them in the middle tonight. Rohit is struggling with his left hamstring and hopefully, he will be fit soon and take the captaincy," Pollard said at the toss on Friday.