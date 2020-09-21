IPL 2020: Ravichandran Ashwin suffers freak shoulder injury during DC vs KXIP (Watch:Video)
Cricket fans flooded Twitter with messages for Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who suffered a freak injury on Sunday.
The incident took place during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 fixture between KXIP and Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. After being asked to bat first, Delhi Capitals posted 157 for 8 in 20 overs. A brilliant bowling effort from them took the match to super over before winning it.
In the first innings, Ashwin came into the attack in the fifth over and bagged a wicket on his very first ball. Ashwin dismissed KXIP's Karun Nair for 1 off 3 before making another dismissal three balls later by removing Nicholas Pooran for a three-back duck. Unfortunately, an excellent over ended in a disastrous way when Ashwin awkwardly landed on his left arm and his shoulder took a jerk. In immense pain, Ashwin walked off the field with Delhi's physio Patrick Farhard. After the match ended, the former KXIP skipper, wearing a sling, walked out for the post-match handshakes.
The cricket fraternity reacted to Ashwin's injury on social media: