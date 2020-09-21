IPL 2020: Ravichandran Ashwin suffers freak shoulder injury during DC vs KXIP (Watch:Video)

The incident took place during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 fixture between KXIP and Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. After being asked to bat first, Delhi Capitals posted 157 for 8 in 20 overs. A brilliant bowling effort from them took the match to super over before winning it.

In the first innings, Ashwin came into the attack in the fifth over and bagged a wicket on his very first ball. Ashwin dismissed KXIP's Karun Nair for 1 off 3 before making another dismissal three balls later by removing Nicholas Pooran for a three-back duck. Unfortunately, an excellent over ended in a disastrous way when Ashwin awkwardly landed on his left arm and his shoulder took a jerk. In immense pain, Ashwin walked off the field with Delhi's physio Patrick Farhard. After the match ended, the former KXIP skipper, wearing a sling, walked out for the post-match handshakes.





R Ashwin injures his shoulder.



Diving on his right, R Ashwin injured his left shoulder and left the field immediately. That would have hurt.



📽️📽️https://t.co/8fzLyZnDge #Dream11IPL #DCvKXIP — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 20, 2020



The cricket fraternity reacted to Ashwin's injury on social media:





Hope it isn't too bad with Ashwin. The ball was coming out beautifully. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 20, 2020



Ashwin is crucial for @DelhiCapitals Hope the injury won't leave him out for the #IPL2020 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 20, 2020







Gavaskar says "The shoulder of Ashwin might have dislocated". Hoping he is fine, there was no need for that dive. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 20, 2020



Almost cruel ... Starts a new journey, gets two wickets in his first over and then that freak injury.. An update on Ashwin will take time, but seemed like a lot of pain and was he visibly quite gutted .. looked quite serious but I really hope that's not the case... 🤞🏻🤞🏻 #DCvKXIP — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) September 20, 2020













