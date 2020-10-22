IPL 2020: RCB team director reveals why Gurkeerat batted ahead of Kohli in chase against KKR

Mike Hesson, who is the director of cricket at Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), revealed why Gurkeerat Singh Mann was sent at No. 3 in their previous match in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in a video interview on Thursday.

After a slow start in the tournament, RCB have now hit a pace and are sitting at No. 2 in the points table, having clinched seven wins in 10 matches. Their latest victory came over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Wednesday. RCB produced a complete performance as they thrashed KKR by eight wickets.

Batting first in Abu Dhabi, KKR managed only 84 for 8 in 20 overs. RCB pacer Mohammed Siraj was the stand out performer for his spell of 3 for 8 in four overs, which included two maidens. Even the spin duo of Washington Sundar and Yuzvendra Chahal did well as they gave away only 29 runs in total across their respective four-over spell, while they shared three wickets between them. After KKR posted 84 runs in 20 overs - the lowest team score in the IPL without being bowled out – Eoin Morgan's men never recovered from there.

During the chase, RCB openers Aaron Finch and Devdutt Padikkal led their side to a steady start. They put up 46 runs for the first wicket before KKR's Lockie Ferguson dismissed the Australian skipper, leaving RCB at 46 for 1. While Kohli was expected to come in next, who eventually did, it was Gurkeerat who was sent to bat at the third spot.

Two balls later, Padikkal was run out, and that brought Kohli in the middle. Gurkeerat along with his skipper finished the job for RCB. Gurkeerat scored an unbeaten 21 from 26 balls, while Kohli scored a 17-ball 18.

RCB shared a video on their social media accounts, where Hesson discussed various topics, including Gurkeerat batting at No. 3 against KKR on Wednesday.

"It was done to give him some confidence. He is the only one in the top five who didn't get the chance to bat before the last game. We also knew that if Varun Chakravarthy came in Gurkeerat has the ability to take on the spin," said Hesson.





The best part about our victories this #Dream11IPL is, everybody has contributed, one time or the other. Watch how the team is feeding off each other's success, as we capture the dressing room moments after a dominating win over KKR last night. #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/eoDgcF4od8 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) October 22, 2020





During the post-match interview, Gurkeerat had said he has been learning a lot by batting along with Kohli and AB de Villiers.

"It was a wonderful performance by the boys and everybody chipped in. Siraj was amazing, good to see him back. That was the basic idea because I haven't got to bat much. It was a plan so that I middle a few balls and play a lot of balls before the next game. It's been very good (batting with Kohli) because you have the support.

The last time I had an opportunity to play with AB, so learnt a lot from that, learnt a lot from him today too. It (RCB's bowling) was amazing, especially the line and length. We had a conversation before we went in, Virat bhai and AB mentioned that we had to just try and hit the top of the off-stump. That's what the bowlers tried and they got the results. We are giving our best in every match," the 30-year-old added.