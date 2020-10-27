IPL 2020: 'You should be not out,' Emotional Mandeep recalls words from late father after match-winning knock vs KKR

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) batsman Mandeep Singh paid tribute to his late father with a match-winning knock of unbeaten 66 from 56 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 on Monday.

Mandeep lost his father a day before KXIP's match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) last week. Despite the personal loss, the 28-year-old Punjab cricketer played the SRH, a match where his side wore black armbands as a tribute to his father. KXIP's 12-run victory over SRH was a fitting result.

KXIP, who struggled in the initial stages of IPL 2020, now have registered five successive victories in the tournament and have forced their way into the top in the points table. Opening batsman Mandeep played a vital role in KXIP's successful chase of 150 against KKR at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

Mandeep shared a 47-run opening stand with his skipper KL Rahul before KKR's mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy dismissed the latter to leave KXIP at 47 for 1 in 8 overs. Rahul's dismissal brought Chris Gayle at the crease, who went on to put 100 runs for the second wicket with Mandeep. Gayle unleashed the storm with a Player of the Match knock of 51 from 29 balls, including five sixes and two fours.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Mandeep said that his father always wanted him to remain not out in all the matches.

"This was very special. My father always used to tell me to remain not out in every game, definitely special. He always used to tell me, whether you score 100 or 200, you should be not out. I had a talk with Rahul before the start of the game. Last game I was trying to score quicker and I'm always comfortable doing that. I told Rahul if I play my normal game, I will win the game and I had the belief. He (Rahul) told me to back my game and play the way I want to play, pretty happy with the win. He (Gayle) was just telling me to keep batting and play till the end and I just told him that he should never retire. He is too good. We are very excited," added Mandeep.

With five consecutive victories, KXIP now have 12 points with two matches remaining in the group stage that are against Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).