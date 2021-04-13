IPL 2021: After Jofra Archer uncertainty, Rajasthan Royals face Ben Stokes set back

Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Ben Stokes has been ruled out of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Stokes has a "suspected broken hand," according to The Independent. The Englishman sustained the injury while taking a catch of Chris Gayle during Rajasthan Royals' IPL 2021 opening encounter against Punjab Kings on Monday.

Former New Zealand cricketer Scott Styris confirmed the news on Star Sports Dugout, saying Stokes has broken his finger and will not play in the IPL 2021 again.

After dropping a catch of Gayle earlier in the game against Punjab, Stokes ran in from long on and dived forward to complete the dismissal of the Universe Boss. As per the report, Stokes continued on in the game despite feeling discomfort in his left index finger. Stokes, who had bowled an over before the incident, did not bowl again in the game. But he opened the innings for Rajasthan Royals (RR) with Manan Vohra before getting out for a three-ball duck. Mohammed Shami dismissed Stokes on the third delivery of the first over of RR's chase. Despite captain Sanju Samson's century, RR eventually fell short by four runs.

The report has also stated that Stokes had an X-Ray on Tuesday and will have another one in the next two days to determine the extent of the injury before adding that the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) are already involved in the process along with their UK-based hand specialist consultant.

Stokes, who played just eight games for RR in the IPL last year, had scored 285 runs at an average of 40.71, including a fifty and a century.

Stokes started off his IPL career with Rising Pune Supergiants in 2017 but since 2018, he has been with RR. Overall, he has scored 920 runs in his IPL career, which includes two centuries.

England fast bowler Jofra Archer, who is yet to join RR in the IPL 2021, is set to resume training in the UK, the ECB earlier revealed in a release.

"Jofra Archer has been given the all-clear by his hand Consultant to resume training after his right hand continues to heal following his operation on March 29. He will return to light training this week, working closely with the Sussex and England men's medical teams. It is hoped that he will be able to up his intensity with his bowling from next week. A further update on his elbow injury will be provided once he has returned to bowling to assess the effectiveness of his recent injection," read ECB's release.

The ECB went on to mention that they are yet to decide on whether Archer can return to action in the coming weeks.

Archer suffered a cut to his hand while cleaning at his home in January shortly before flying to India to prepare for the Test series. It was earlier known that throughout the India tour, the ECB's medical team managed the injury and it did not impact his availability. A fragment of glass was removed during the operation to his middle finger on his right hand in March.