IPL 2021: My life's 'best moment' after Test debut, Axar Patel thrilled to rejoin DC after recovering from COVID-19

Delhi Capitals (DC) spinner Axar Patel is thrilled to have joined his teammates in the bio-secure bubble for the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) after recovering from COVID-19.

Axar is among the four players in the IPL 2021 to have contracted the virus. The other three are Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opening batsman Nitish Rana and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) duo of Devdutt Padikkal and Daniel Sams.

"It has been really great to come out of quarantine after 20 days and meet my teammates. This is the best moment in my life after my Test debut. I was alone in my room for 20 days and I didn't have anything to do. I was watching the matches and one good thing was that our team won most of the matches, so I got even more motivated to re-join the side. It's been great to start practising with the team and I am happy about my preparations," the all-rounder was quoted, as saying in an interview with Delhi's media.

Axar attended his first training with DC on Wednesday (April 21) but the player is not pushing it too hard at the moment.

"I have started batting and bowling practice, but I haven't pushed too hard during training. I have spoken to the doctors about how I should go about my training, and I am carrying out my practice according to their suggestions," added Axar.

When asked about the directions given to him by Captain Rishabh Pant and Head Coach Ricky Ponting, Axar said, "Rishabh and Ricky sir have told me to train keeping in mind about how my body is reacting to practice drills in the next two to three days. We are not thinking ahead too much at the moment, we are just focusing on how my body is reacting to training sessions."

According to the SOP provided by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), a player who tests positive for COVID-19 needs to isolate in the designated area outside the bio bubble environment for a minimum of 10 days from the first day of symptoms or the date of collection of the sample that resulted in a positive result, whichever is earlier.

Under Regulation 6.1 (c), the IPL franchises are allowed to sign a short-term replacement for an unavailable player until the original squad member is permitted to re-enter the team's bio-secure environment. Hence, Shams Mulani, who was signed as a short-term replacement for Axar by Delhi last week, will not be a part of Delhi's campaign in the IPL 2021 any further.

Having won three out of their four matches so far in the IPL 2021, DC are placed third in the points table, on level in points with Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The three-time champions are one spot ahead of Delhi only because of their superior net run-rate.

DC's upcoming IPL 2021 fixture is against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.