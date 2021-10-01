IPL 2021: RR's Jaiswal hopes to improve after an insightful conversation with Kohli

Rajasthan Royals (RR) opening batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal is looking to convert his starts in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 following an insightful conversation with Virat Kohli on Wednesday.



Following RR's loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Dubai, Kohli had an exclusive conversation with Jaiswal and explained to the teenage batter the areas he needs to improve in order to perform better for RR.

"I wanted to know how to make it big. That was what I was talking about with Virat bhaiya, like how to make it effective and how I could help my team. He explained in a really nice way about how I can do well and improve. He also said about how can I be positive all the time and play a little more," Jaiswal said in a video posted by RR.

The 19-year-old opener has often failed to capitalise on his starts. He has scores of 31, 36, 5 and the season's best of 49 in the last four matches in the IPL.

"I'm not doing what I really want to do. It's good that I'm getting starts, I want to convert them into big scores whenever I get the chance again. I need to work all the time and i need to know how to make it big," added Jaiswal.









The young Jaiswal also had a chance to have a chat with legendary Sachin Tendulkar before representing Mumbai against Oman in a one-day series.

"I've spoken about my cricket, after this hard work and practice, I'm quite confident. I know that I've prepared well for these games and I'm happy," added Jaiswal, who has played for Mumbai, across all formats.

Having claimed four victories in 11 matches, RR need to win all their remaining matches to stay alive in the race to the playoffs. Sanju Samson-led RR next face table-toppers Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

"Yes, CSK have done really well but we have learnt from our mistakes. We are really confident to win the next matches. Sometime it's your day, sometime it's not. We are confident, we will do what we can control," added Jaiswal.