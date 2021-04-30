IPL 2021: Scott Styris explains why Mumbai Indians have been successful in the Indian Premier League

Former New Zealand cricketer Scott Styris has hailed Mumbai Indians' scouting network, saying the reigning champions have produced many match-winners over the years in the Indian Premier League (IPL).



Styris has pointed out that the likes of Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, and Jasprit Bumrah have gained recognition after playing for Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL before adding that the team's scouting department must be applauded.



I am an American sports fan, and scouting is a huge part of what they do over there. Your ability to find players under the radar. Look at what has happened to Mumbai, the way they've been able to find and develop the Pandya brothers. The way they've been able to get Jasprit Bumrah. I am a full believer, 100% behind the scouting," Styris said.



After Parthiv Patel retired from all forms of cricket last year, MI roped him as one of their talent scouts.



"We've got Parthiv Patel here in the bubble (as a commentator), who is — if not here, he's scouting for the Mumbai Indians. He is right up there, and he is looking for players all around the world. They've got scouts looking at all the leagues below, even the first-class levels, and that's why Mumbai seem to find these players. I think if you want sustained excellence, then you must have a very strong scouting unit." the former Kiwi bowler further added.

Having won five titles, MI are the most successful team in the IPL. They lifted the IPL trophy in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020. They have traditionally been slow starters and it is no different even in the ongoing edition. The Rohit Sharma-led MI have managed to secure three wins in six games. But it won't be surprising if they manage to achieve an unprecedented three-peat this year.

They chased down Rajasthan Royals' target of 172 in their previous game in the IPL 2021. Opening batsman Quinton de Kock produced a match-winning unbeaten knock of 70 off 50 balls at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on Thursday.



"Absolutely brilliant, we needed this win badly after a couple of losses, we did pretty much everything right, from ball one, very clinical towards the end as well. This is something that was required, we took the responsibility, good to see a complete team effort. We were positive about coming to Delhi, knew this was a good pitch, not like Chennai (laughs), we have played a lot of games and we do understand the conditions here. A good pitch, small boundaries, you always back yourself to do well, but having said that the bowlers did the job for us, came back pretty well in the death overs, giving 50 odd runs with 7 wickets in hand was a great effort. Playing the conditions well is important, we didn't adapt well in Chennai, but we knew once that leg ended, we were going to play on good pitches.

We didn't adapt to those conditions well, but these conditions allowed our batters to come out and play the game they knew well. We have had a lot of discussions; we play in a certain manner and we want to adapt to that. It allows them to be fearless, a few guys can anchor the innings and play around the hitters. It's important to have different characters in the team and that's what we have got. Our bowling pleased me a lot, it's easy to lose confidence when the opposition are doing well, but we stuck to our plans, very happy for Quinny, we know how dangerous he can be at the top of the order, good that he finished off the game. Not to forget, Krunal Pandya's knock was crucial as well," said Rohit in the post-match interview after MI's seven-wicket victory over RR.

MI next take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday in Delhi. CSK are coming off five consecutive wins and will be keen on maintaining their winning streak.