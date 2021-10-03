IPL 2021: Shreyas Iyer credits Ashwin’s ‘intent’ with bat in DC’s win over MI

Delhi Capitals (DC) batsman Shreyas Iyer credited Ravichandran Ashwin's positive intent with the bat as the two led their side to a win over Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Saturday.



During DC's chase of 130 against MI at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Iyer and Ashwin shared a vital unbeaten partnership of 37 runs for the seventh wicket as they guided Delhi home with five deliveries to spare. Ashwin, who walked in to bat in the 14th over, scored a 20 off 21, which included a six, whereas, Iyer scored run-a-ball 33.

"I felt really amazing to bat through and take my team till the end. It was a low scoring game so I decided to stay till the end even though I was shifted lower down the order. I backed myself and backed my instincts. Whatever situation I'll be in, I knew I would win the game. When you think positive, everything turns out to be your way. He (Ashwin) came in and he was really positive," Iyer told host broadcaster Star Sports after DC's four-wicket win in Sharjah over MI.

"His intent was to take singles as much as possible and rotate the strike and that went till the last two overs. After that, he started seeing the ball really well and decided that he'll take on the bowlers. Both of us wanted to bat till the last ball, so he was like 'I'll take down, you just try to stay till the end and make sure you win the match for the team'. The transition has happened in the last two years and we have created that environment from 2019," Iyer, who led DC to their maiden IPL final last season, added further.





In the first innings, a collective bowling effort from DC restricted MI at 129 for 8 in 20 overs. Avesh Khan and Axar Patel picked three wickets each, while Anrich Nortje and Ashwin made a dismissal each. For his figures of 3 for 21 in 4 overs, Axar earned the Player of the Match in Sharjah.



"Everything has shifted towards us. We tried to implicate all the good things towards each other and we really enjoy each others' success in the dressing room and we also pull each others' legs when someone gets out. No one is low, no one is high, whenever we perform well we try to be humble so that in the next game we start from nought. Whoever's day it is, he has to make sure that he wins the match for the team.

All these games, the close matches especially, once we are in it we have to see to it that we win all these close games. Every two points matter at the end of the league. If you finish in the top two, we have that opportunity to play that one game and straight away get to the finals. We have to see to it that we maintain this position till the league phase ends," added Iyer, who has scored 124 runs in four innings at an average of 62.

In what is a battle between the top two teams in the IPL 2021, DC next take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Monday (Oct. 4) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.