IPL 2021: Steve Smith replaces injured Prithvi Shaw in Delhi Capitals' XI vs KKR

Delhi Capitals (DC) opening batsman Prithvi Shaw is injured and will miss their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Tuesday.



DC have picked Steven Smith in Shaw's place as KKR have won the toss and opted to bowl at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.





The match against KKR on Tuesday will be Smith's first appearance in the second phase of the IPL 2021, after playing all their seven fixtures in the India leg.

That's the only change for DC, who are coming off a 33-run win over Rajasthan Royals (RR). Meanwhile, KKR's previous IPL 2021 outing ended in a heartbreaking two-run loss to Chennai Super Kings (CSK). MS Dhoni's side sealed the game in Abu Dhabi on the final delivery of the match.

Aiming to seal a place in the playoffs on Tuesday, DC captain Rishabh Pant said his side is taking one match at a time.

"We were looking to bat first anyway. We don't really know what the conditions are like. 150-160 should be good, since the wicket looks slow. We are looking to take one match at a time, and hope we can win this game and qualify for the playoffs for sure. Prithvi is injured and Steve Smith comes in, that's the only change," Pant said at the toss in Sharjah.





Meanwhile, KKR will be without their match-winner Andre Russell, who sustained a niggle in his leg while bowling in the match against CSK on Sunday.



"I don't know what the wicket will be like, but it's not a belter, and not too bad, so somewhere in between. Setting a score might be a challenge, so we'll try bowling. As a team, we are focussed on taking it game by game. We have played good cricket in the second half and we have gone up from second-last position and we want to continue that performance. My performance has been a roller-coaster, so as long as the team is doing well. Sandeep Warrier comes in for Prasidh Krishna and Southee comes in for Andre Russell," KKR captain Eoin Morgan said after winning the toss on Tuesday.

KKR vs DC: Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals (DC): Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(wk/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan(c), Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(wk), Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sandeep Warrier