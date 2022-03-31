IPL 2022: Fit-again Suryakumar Yadav joins MI ahead of RR clash

Fit-again Suryakumar Yadav has returned to the Mumbai Indians (MI) squad ahead of their fixture against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

Suryakumar had suffered a finger injury during India's home series against West Indies. The MI batsman, who was undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy, missed his side's opening IPL 2022 game against Delhi Capitals (DC) on March 27.

The five-time champions MI kickstarted the 15th edition with a four-wicket loss to Rishabh Pant-led DC at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. MI failed to defend their total of 178 as Delhi chased it down in just 18.2 overs, courtesy of an unbroken 75-run partnership between Axar Patel and Lalit Yadav for the seventh wicket.

''Suryakumar Yadav exited his mandatory quarantine and joined the team (on Wednesday) for the gym session in the company of his mates Kieron Pollard, Ishan Kishan and Jasprit Bumrah. The mood in the camp is upbeat,'' MI said in a statement.

"The team underwent a strength and conditioning session yesterday under the watchful eyes of Paul Chapman. The session involved weight and fitness training, with the focus on working on core fitness and building strength.''

While India's star fast bowler had a poor outing against DC, giving away 43 runs in 3.2 overs, it was their England debutant Tymal Mills, who impressed with his figures of 3 for 26.

Mills made a breakthrough with his very first over, dismissing DC captain Rishabh Pant.

As someone who uses a lot of variations to win the battle in the slog overs, Mills said it's about mindset.

''Bowling at the death is a lot about the mindset. You need to want to bowl the difficult overs when the pressure is on. It is something that I enjoy. 'I understand that I am not gonna come out on top every time, but when I do, it is a great feeling. 'Obviously, practice is very important so that when you are in those pressure situations, you are confident of your execution,'' added Mills.

MI's upcoming IPL 2022 clash is with RR, scheduled to take place on Saturday (April 2) at DY Patil Stadium. MI have a superior head to head against these opponents with a 14-12 record.