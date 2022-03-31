IPL 2022: 'I can serve India for 10-12 years,' says Delhi Capitals' Khaleel Ahmed

Delhi Capitals (DC) fast bowler Khaleel Ahmed believes he can make a comeback to Team India with his performance in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

Ahmed, who was picked by DC at the IPL 2022 mega auction last month, made his India debut in 2018. Ahmed's maiden appearance for India came in a One-Day International (ODI) against Hong Kong.

The fast bowler has not played for India since November 2019, but believes he can return to international cricket and "serve India for 10-12 years".

In his first game for DC last week, the 24-year-old bowler picked up two wickets against Mumbai Indians (MI), with Tim David and Tilak Varma being his victims.

"I have worked a lot on my bowling – both in red and white-ball cricket. I am in better shape now. I am a much better bowler now. I am bowling 140 kmph plus consistently. I have worked a lot on swing bowling. I think I can serve India for 10-12 years and I am raring to go. I know where I stand. I am prepared. You will see a different Khaleel this time in the IPL and for India in the future," Khaleel told The Times of India in an interview.

Ahmed, who believes the IPL viewers will see a different side of the fast bowler this time, feels he can stay in the Indian side for a long time if he gets the opportunity to join the national side.

"I am just 24 and bowling over 140. I can swing the ball also. I am sure I can serve Indian cricket for a long time. I just need to be fit and confident. If I get the chance, you will see a different Khaleel Ahmed," the Rajasthan-born cricketer added further.

Ahmed has played 11 ODIs for India so far and has picked up 15 wickets in the format with 3 for 13 being his best figures. He has bagged 13 wickets in 12 T20Is so far with 2 for 27 being his best figures.

Before being drafted by DC, Ahmed represented Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for four seasons from 2018 to 2021. In the list of leading wicket-takers for the Orange Army, Ahmed stands seventh with 32 wickets in 24 matches in the IPL.

Meanwhile, Ahmed has also backed young Rishabh Pant to lead DC to their maiden title this season.

"I am confident Delhi Capitals will win their maiden title this time. Rishabh is a talented captain and has been doing really well for Delhi. I am sure Rishabh will lead Delhi to their maiden title win," Khaleel concluded.

DC began their IPL 2022 campaign with a convincing four-wicket win over Mumbai Indians (MI). Delhi next take on first-timers Gujarat Titans on Saturday (April 2) in Pune.