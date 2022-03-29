IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants captain Rahul calls teammate 'Baby AB' after loss to Gujarat Titans

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain KL Rahul has heaped praise on Ayush Badoni, calling him 'Baby AB' after the young batsman scored a fifty on his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut.



The 22-year-old LSG batter Badoni walked in to bat at 116 for 5 in 15.5 overs in the first innings. He struck three sixes and four fours in his 41-ball 54, which was also his maiden half-century in the T20s. Badoni went after various Gujarat Titans' bowlers, including captain Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, and Lockie Ferguson.

"He's (Badoni) baby AB. He has been phenomenal from the first day. For a little boy, he packs a punch and plays 360 degrees, so happy for him as he grabbed the opportunity. It was not ideal for him to walk out with us four down but he did well under pressure and hopefully, he can continue doing that," Rahul said after LSG's loss against Gujarat Titans on Monday.

After LSG lost three wickets inside the Powerplay, half-centuries from Deepak Hooda and Badoni brought their innings back on track at Wankhede Stadium. Later, all-rounder Krunal Pandya also produced a cameo of 13-ball 21 before LSG reached 156 for 6 in 20 overs.

In reply, Gujarat chased down the total with five wickets and two balls to spare. IPL 2022 is a maiden campaign of both Gujarat and Lucknow.

Rahul, who moved from Punjab Kings (PBKS) to LSG, did not have the ideal start with his new franchise as Mohammed Shami dismissed him on the very first ball of the game.

"It was a phenomenal game. What a way to start the campaign. Starting off like that with the bat was not ideal but the way we recovered was phenomenal. It gives us so much confidence when the batters in the middle and lower order can do the job. We know with the Wankhede the ball can do a bit at the start and if we can get through that it will be ideal. We couldn't have started the campaign in any better way.

There is so much to take away and learn for us. Sometimes you gotta give it to the quality of the bowler. We all know how good Shami is and if anyone could exploit the pitch that is Shami. I knew he would be dangerous. It is good to see him bowl that well. With the way we finished and batted in the second half we gave ourselves a chance," added Rahul in the same post-match interview.

Rahul also said that his players need to "practice bowling with the wet ball".

"It gets really difficult with the dew to grip the ball but I don't want to give that as an excuse. We have to go back and practice bowling with the wet ball. We executed most of our plans but with a wet ball it skids on nicely. Good win for them and good learning for us," added LSG captain Rahul.

GT have a four-day break before they face off against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday. LSG, on the other hand, have just a break for two days before their big game against reigning champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Thursday at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.