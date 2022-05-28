IPL 2022: Shane Warne is looking down at us with pride, says Buttler after powering RR into final

Shane Warne would be proud of Rajasthan Royals (RR) today, Jos Buttler said after powering the side into the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 final on Friday.



Chasing the target of 158 set by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), RR sealed the Qualifier 2 by seven wickets and 1.5 overs remaining. Buttler, who opened RR's innings with Yashasvi Jaiswal, remained unbeaten on 106 off 60. The duo put up 61 runs for the opening wicket in 5.1 overs. Jaiswal got out after his cameo of 13-ball 21.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Buttler said that he came into the 2022 edition with low expectations but with a lot of energy and now to be in the finals is very "exciting".

"I had a tournament of two halves. I had some really honest conversations with some close people around me, Kumar Sangakkara and Trevor Penney. I was feeling a bit of pressure, getting distracted and I was trying to suppress it and it was only until a week ago or so that I opened up inside, and talking about that made me feel a lot better going into Kolkata and that innings gave me the confidence that helped today.

"I am always trying to play the game, what is the game asking me to do any particular time and what skill set do I have to try and use on that particular day. Some days I have been slow to start with, I wish I was never like that, I wish I could play fast all the time," Buttler said after RR's seven-wicket win.

Buttler became only the sixth batsman to score a century in the IPL playoffs after Virender Sehwag, Shane Watson, Wriddhiman Saha, Murali Vijay, and Rajat Patidar.

The English batsman also mentioned Warne, who captained RR to the IPL title in the inaugural edition in 2008. The former Australian spinner passed away in March earlier this year.

"Certain times I found it tough and maybe a younger version of myself would have gone for the big shot and got out and something Sanga has been saying to me that the longer you stay there, at some point, it will come. I came today so excited and the thought of playing in front of 100 thousand people, with incredible support, a fantastic stadium, and a brilliant game of cricket. I just enjoyed today so much.

"To be able to get the opportunity to go and play in the final of the biggest T20 tournament in the world is incredibly exciting. Shane Warne is such an influential figure for the Rajasthan Royals and having led the team to success in the first season, we will miss him dearly, but we know he is looking down on us with a lot of pride today," added Buttler.