IPL 2023: Face-Off Between Kohli and Gambhir After RCB vs LSG Match

The IPL 2023 match between RCB and LSG at the Ekana Stadium on Monday saw an intense face-off between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir. The two players have had a well-known rivalry that began during an IPL match in 2013 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders. Last month, during RCB's match against LSG at the Chinnaswamy stadium, Gambhir celebrated his team's victory with an intense handshake with Kohli and shushing the crowd with his finger on his lips.

This time, Kohli retaliated in style with a unique celebration after catching Krunal Pandya during Lucknow's chase. He blew a flying kiss to the crowd, patted his chest and recreated Gambhir's signature celebration with a twist. However, the celebration turned ugly when Kohli and Gambhir engaged in an argument after RCB's 18-run win, which was eventually broken up by their teammates.