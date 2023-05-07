Live
IPL 2023: Mohammed Siraj gets into argument with Phil Salt
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer Mohammed Siraj lost his cool at Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper-batter Phil Salt and both were involved in a heated exchange during Match No. 50 of IPL 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, here on Saturday.
The incident happened in the penultimate over of the Power-play during Delhi's run chase. Salt, who was in sublime touch, hit Siraj for 6,6 and 4 on the trot, which rattled the pacer.
To bounce back, Siraj bowled a short-pitched delivery to Salt, who threw his bat at it, only for the umpire to call it a wide.
The 29-year-old Siraj wasn't happy at all with the umpire's decision as he approached Salt and gave the Englishman a mouthful.
DC captain David Warner tried to act as a peacemaker, but Siraj was in no mood to listen to his first IPL captain and also gave him the same treatment. The pacer was also seen making some gestures, asking Salt to keep quiet.
Eventually, the on-field umpire intervened and diffused the situation. It will be interesting to see whether Siraj gets fined after the match or not.
As far as the game is concerned, Salt smashed an exceptional half-century (87 off 45) to outshine the fifties from Virat Kohli and Mahipal Lomror and power Delhi Capitals to a dominating seven-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore.