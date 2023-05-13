IPL 2023: ‘Most memorable innings,’ Rashid Khan reacts to his fireworks against MI

Rashid Khan has termed his knock of 79 not out against Mumbai Indians (MI) as his “most memorable innings”.



Gujarat Titans (GT) vice-captain Rashid nearly pulled off a miracle for his side against MI at Wankhede Stadium in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Friday. During GT’s chase of 219, they lost wickets on regular intervals. They were 55 for 5 at one point. David Miller lasted at the crease for some time with his knock of 41 off 26 before Rashid took the matters on his hands.

It could have been a crushing loss for the defending champions, but they eventually lost by just 27 runs, thanks to Rashid’s cameo. The Afghanistan batter struck 10 sixes and three fours in his knock of 79 off 32 – the highest-ever score by a No. 8 batter in IPL history. He outscored Pat Cummins’ knock of 66 not out at the same venue in 2021 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

"This will be one of the most memorable innings. Thank you for your love and support. #AavaDe #GujaratTitans #IPL2023," Rashid wrote in a post on social media.

In the first innings, Rashid also performed well with the ball. His spell of 4 for 30 for significantly responsible for GT limiting MI to 218; otherwise, the hosts were heading to an even bigger target after how Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, and Vishnu Vinod batted. Yadav completed his maiden IPL century by hitting a six on the final delivery of the first innings. He remained unbeaten on 103 off 49 balls, including six sixes and 11 fours. Ishan, who opened MI’s innings with Rohit Sharma, scored a quick-fire 31 off 20 deliveries, while Vinod scored a 20-ball 30.

While GT were already under pressure with the big target they had to chase, MI’s brilliant bowling in the powerplay further made life difficult for the visitors. Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat lost their top three batters within the first six overs.

Hardik Pandya: Suryakumar one of the best T20 batters

At the post-match presentation, GT captain Hardik heaped praise on Rashid for his all-round performance against MI on Friday.

“Felt like from our team only he (Rashid) turned up. The way he batted, the way he bowled, it was tremendous. As a group, we weren't there. In bowling also we were very flat. Didn't have clear plans or didn't execute. Wicket was very flat but I felt we gave 25 runs extra. You saw what can happen if you don't execute your plans. For me, it's very important that as a bowler you are clear.

“I can only set the fields. Losing five wickets and then scoring 129 in the last 10 overs (MI innings). We lacked a lot of execution and heart. That cost us the game. The intensity was also flat. Expected things to happen, but everyone knows at this level it doesn't just happen,” added Hardik.

Speaking about Suryakumar’s knock, Hardik said, “Have spoken enough about him. One of the best batters in T20 cricket.”

While GT remained at the top of the IPL 2023 table with 16 points from 12 games, the victory took MI to the third spot as they have 14 points from 12 matches now.