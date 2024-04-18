IPL 2024: Impact player rule is affecting the progress of half all-rounders, says Zaheer Khan

New Delhi: Hours after India skipper Rohit Sharma said the impact player rule is affecting the development of all-rounders in IPL, former left-arm fast-bowler Zaheer Khan echoed his views in the same vein, pointing out that it is affecting the progress of ‘half all-rounders’ in the game.

The impact player ruling was introduced in IPL 2023 and it allows all ten teams to bring in a player from the five nominated substitutes at any point in a match to replace a player in the playing eleven once the game begins. But the ruling has meant that many all-rounders like Shivam Dube haven’t been able to get a chance to bowl.

“In the all-rounder aspect of things, I completely agree with Rohit on that front as because of the impact sub, you can make do with not having the luxury of an all-rounder. You can have a complete bowler used as an impact sub and create that balance. That aspect is debatable for sure, and there are rising concerns on that front.”

“But I am completely in sync with what the debate is on at this point: it will affect the find and progress of half all-rounders. Maybe you will find a genuine all-rounder, of Ben Stokes kind, which will be an added luxury. But it will be a concern for half all-rounders,” said Zaheer, an IPL expert with JioCinema, the official streaming partner of IPL 2024, in a select virtual interaction.

In IPL 2024, teams have gone past 250 thrice and average run-rate of the tournament currently stands at 9.42, which is the highest-ever in an edition of the IPL. With chatter about impact player rule making the game more batter-friendly, Zaheer reckons bowlers will have to toughen themselves and find ways to counter the aggressive methods of opposition batters’.

“This is something (skewed balance between bat and ball) which we have to wait and see how it evolves. At the moment, the contest is definitely tilting more towards batters, there’s no doubt about that. The bowlers have been finding it tough, but yesterday’s game (between DC and GT at Ahmedabad) showed that if you have good wicket-taking mindset, proper intensity and approach, then you can find a way.”

“Because of the impact substitute rule, the mindset had changed and there is more liberty for batters in terms of approach and the freedom they are batting with. It had had a great impact on the aggressive nature of the batters when you look at the batting side of things.”

“Like, you now have an extra batter batting at either seven or eight, which gives you the freedom to express yourself even more aggressively, and that puts pressure on the bowlers. But bowlers will have to get tougher and adjust to what’s coming their way. I think the approach, attitude and the drive are something which will determine the outcome when you are looking at current scenario for the bowlers.”

At the same time, Zaheer was also impressed with how table-topper Rajasthan Royals have been able to use impact player rule in balancing their batting order and strengthen the bowling department, depending on whether they bat first or second.

“Overall, when you see how teams are using it, maybe Rajasthan Royals is the right example. They have been that one batter short, but they are putting emphasis on getting five bowlers in and are still finding the way of tackling this scenario where the batters are looking to be extra aggressive. You have to find a way of how to use the impact sub rule and go ahead with it.”