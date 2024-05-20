Hyderabad: Salar Jung Museum celebrates International Museum Day

Hyderabad: The Salar Jung Museum, in collaboration with the Deccan Heritage Academy Trust, celebrated International Museum Day with pomp and grandeur on Sunday.

The event was organised by ICOMOS India South Zone, with the support of JBR Architecture College, the Department of Design at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad, the Telangana Sculptors and Artists Association (TSAA), and Telangana Tourism.

Professor Deepak John Mathews delivered the keynote address on 'Museum Education and its Future,' highlighting the significance of technology in museum education and citing projects from IIT Hyderabad. The programme featured exhibitions on 'Voice of Heritage' winners, the Telangana Sculptors and Artists Association, and the Department of Design at IIT Hyderabad, inaugurated by dignitaries.

Professor J Gayatri, Director of JBR Architecture College, expressed support for heritage training programmes and activities, committing to ongoing collaboration with ICOMOS India and the Deccan Heritage Academy Trust.